All apartments in Bossier City
Find more places like 2514 Belmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2514 Belmont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
2514 Belmont
2514 Belmont Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2514 Belmont Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5829241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2514 Belmont have any available units?
2514 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bossier City, LA
.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bossier City Rent Report
.
Is 2514 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Belmont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bossier City
.
Does 2514 Belmont offer parking?
No, 2514 Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Belmont have a pool?
No, 2514 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 2514 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Belmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Belmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Belmont does not have units with air conditioning.
