Bossier City, LA
1534 Debra Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1534 Debra Street

1534 Debra Street · (318) 747-8469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1534 Debra Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1534 Debra Street · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-In-Ready Single Family Home off Shed Road - Great starter home! This home has been updated with neutral painted walls, linoleum & carpet flooring, & concrete countertops with a white subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Large back yard, 2 car garage with automatic door opener, & extra parking for your boat or RV. Roof approx. 4 years old. Great location with ease of access to I-20.

Nearby Schools: Plantation Park Elementary School, Rusheon Middle School, &
Bossier High School

(RLNE5874182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Debra Street have any available units?
1534 Debra Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Debra Street have?
Some of 1534 Debra Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Debra Street currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Debra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Debra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Debra Street is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Debra Street offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Debra Street offers parking.
Does 1534 Debra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Debra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Debra Street have a pool?
No, 1534 Debra Street does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Debra Street have accessible units?
No, 1534 Debra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Debra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Debra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
