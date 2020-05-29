1534 Debra Street

Amenities
Move-In-Ready Single Family Home off Shed Road - Great starter home! This home has been updated with neutral painted walls, linoleum & carpet flooring, & concrete countertops with a white subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Large back yard, 2 car garage with automatic door opener, & extra parking for your boat or RV. Roof approx. 4 years old. Great location with ease of access to I-20.
Nearby Schools: Plantation Park Elementary School, Rusheon Middle School, &
Bossier High School
(RLNE5874182)