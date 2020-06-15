All apartments in Bayou Cane
256 Monarch Drive - B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

256 Monarch Drive - B

256 Monarch Drive · (985) 868-3031
Location

256 Monarch Drive, Bayou Cane, LA 70364

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Apartment in 4-plex with Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher
Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bath, Wood laminate floor
Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Backyard
$700 a month / $700 security deposit
1 year lease required
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment in 4-plex with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, wood laminate floor, laundry room with w&d hook-ups, backyard
$700 a month / $700 security deposit
1 year lease required.
CALL 985-868-3031!!!! Savior Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Monarch Drive - B have any available units?
256 Monarch Drive - B has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Monarch Drive - B have?
Some of 256 Monarch Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Monarch Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
256 Monarch Drive - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Monarch Drive - B pet-friendly?
No, 256 Monarch Drive - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayou Cane.
Does 256 Monarch Drive - B offer parking?
No, 256 Monarch Drive - B does not offer parking.
Does 256 Monarch Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Monarch Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Monarch Drive - B have a pool?
No, 256 Monarch Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 256 Monarch Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 256 Monarch Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Monarch Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Monarch Drive - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Monarch Drive - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Monarch Drive - B does not have units with air conditioning.
