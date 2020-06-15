256 Monarch Drive - B

Amenities
Apartment in 4-plex with Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher
Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bath, Wood laminate floor
Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Backyard
$700 a month / $700 security deposit
1 year lease required
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment in 4-plex with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, wood laminate floor, laundry room with w&d hook-ups, backyard
CALL 985-868-3031!!!! Savior Property Management