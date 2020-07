Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center clubhouse internet access media room playground

Venture around the Baton Rouge neighborhood which leads to and from The Woodcrest Apartments and you'll find all the essentials and conveniences at hand. Check off your grocery list at Whole Foods or grab a bite at one of the many nearby restaurants. In our spacious apartment homes functional style meets comfort offering such amenities as modern fixtures and energy efficient appliances. Throughout The Woodcrest community you'll find amenities to escape the bustle of the real world from a media room to our state-of-the-art fitness center. Intrigued? Contact us today to schedule a tour and find out what The Woodcrest has to offer first hand.