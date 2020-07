Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room package receiving roommate matching

The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University. Residents appreciate the easy commute to LSU via the Tiger Trails Transit and being within walking distance of major retailers and several local stores and restaurants. Our spacious studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, four bedroom and townhome floor plans include recently renovated interiors with new flooring, appliances, and optional furniture packages. With joint and individual leases available, the community offers well-appointed apartment homes and amenities such as a newly renovated business center, fitness center, and community recreation room. Residents are invited to relax in one of our three pools and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. The HUB at Baton Rouge is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.