Baton Rouge, LA
Stadium Square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Stadium Square

4759 Earl Gros Ave · (225) 240-1509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stadium Square.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
volleyball court
We offer residents the best in community living at a price that can’t be beat. Our Stadium Square property is conveniently located within minutes of LSU, and you will love you newly remodeled apartments that include paid utilities, cable and internet. Reserve your space today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit:
rent: $30
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free parking for Residents & Guests in a surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stadium Square have any available units?
Stadium Square has 3 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Stadium Square have?
Some of Stadium Square's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stadium Square currently offering any rent specials?
Stadium Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stadium Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Stadium Square is pet friendly.
Does Stadium Square offer parking?
Yes, Stadium Square offers parking.
Does Stadium Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stadium Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stadium Square have a pool?
Yes, Stadium Square has a pool.
Does Stadium Square have accessible units?
Yes, Stadium Square has accessible units.
Does Stadium Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stadium Square has units with dishwashers.
