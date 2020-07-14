4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 South Campus
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 210 · Avail. now
$649
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft
Unit 331 · Avail. now
$699
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft
Unit 334 · Avail. now
$699
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stadium Square.
Amenities
24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
volleyball court
We offer residents the best in community living at a price that can’t be beat. Our Stadium Square property is conveniently located within minutes of LSU, and you will love you newly remodeled apartments that include paid utilities, cable and internet. Reserve your space today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit:
rent: $30
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free parking for Residents & Guests in a surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Stadium Square have any available units?
Stadium Square has 3 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.