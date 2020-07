Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed garage parking pool concierge dog park pool table

That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach. This is more than a residence. This is a fully integrated, high-tech community designed for todays lifestyles . The future promised a place like this. And now its here.