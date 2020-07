Provincial and The Crillon Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments internet access

Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need. The Provincial boasts a Louisiana Vernacular style of architecture with balconies overlooking walkways adorned with Crepe Myrtles while The Crillon is surrounded by stately oaks and flowering gardens providing a beautiful, luxurious setting. All in all, the grounds are meticulously manicured and include a French Quarter-style courtyard. Aside from the gorgeous natural scenery that surrounds both communities, we invite you to take a virtual tour of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, which feature oversized closets, elegant vaulted ceilings, and incredible views. Experience a maintenance-free lifestyle at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments, Baton Rouge's premier apartment communities.