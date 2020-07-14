All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:16 AM

Mid City Gardens

1690 North Blvd · (225) 263-6562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1690 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Downtown East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mid City Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Mid City Gardens appeals to those who demand quality and good taste in their living environment. Quailty construction and landscape in an ultra convenient location are the standard at this apartmetn commuity. Mid City Gardens feature One, Two, and Three bedroom floor plans with designer kitchens, plush carpeting and vinyl flooring. Handicap access and Washer/ Dryer connections are available in select units. Our apartments are carefully situated to maximize views to all other community areas. A warm and beautiful atmosphere will become a part of your total comfort when you call Mid City Gardens home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Parking: $30.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mid City Gardens have any available units?
Mid City Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Mid City Gardens have?
Some of Mid City Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mid City Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Mid City Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mid City Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Mid City Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does Mid City Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Mid City Gardens offers parking.
Does Mid City Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mid City Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mid City Gardens have a pool?
No, Mid City Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Mid City Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Mid City Gardens has accessible units.
Does Mid City Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mid City Gardens has units with dishwashers.
