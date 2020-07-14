Amenities
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Whether you are winning big in the capital city at one of Riverboat Casinos or enjoying the sights and sounds of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, you will appreciate the scenic drive home to your wonderful apartment in East Baton Rouge Parish, LA. Sleek, classy style has never been this accessible and affordable in the Monticello area. Enjoy life as it was meant to be enjoyed - it's time to revamp!