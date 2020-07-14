Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access key fob access media room online portal playground

We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Whether you are winning big in the capital city at one of Riverboat Casinos or enjoying the sights and sounds of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, you will appreciate the scenic drive home to your wonderful apartment in East Baton Rouge Parish, LA. Sleek, classy style has never been this accessible and affordable in the Monticello area. Enjoy life as it was meant to be enjoyed - it's time to revamp!