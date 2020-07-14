All apartments in Baton Rouge
Mallard Crossing

11320 Greenwell Springs Road · (225) 230-2977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Monticello

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
playground
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Whether you are winning big in the capital city at one of Riverboat Casinos or enjoying the sights and sounds of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, you will appreciate the scenic drive home to your wonderful apartment in East Baton Rouge Parish, LA. Sleek, classy style has never been this accessible and affordable in the Monticello area. Enjoy life as it was meant to be enjoyed - it's time to revamp!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Non Aggressive Breeds Only, 25 lbs or less.
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mallard Crossing have any available units?
Mallard Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Mallard Crossing have?
Some of Mallard Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Mallard Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Mallard Crossing offers parking.
Does Mallard Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mallard Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Mallard Crossing has a pool.
Does Mallard Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Mallard Crossing has accessible units.
Does Mallard Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard Crossing has units with dishwashers.
