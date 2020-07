Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving

Living at Latitude 30 Apartments means living in an urban retreat, just moments from LSU. In the heart of Tigerland Baton Rouge, you will find so much to do, in the perfect location for your vibrant new lifestyle. When you live here, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.