Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry alarm system clubhouse hot tub internet access online portal playground

Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place. These spacious apartment homes are conveniently located minutes away from The Botanic Gardens, Baton Rouge Country Club, Bocage Village Shopping Center and Baton Rouge Community College. Jefferson Place offers three highly desirable, lavish floor plans that afford the best of comfort and elegance to meet any lifestyle. Our marvelous two and three bedroom floor plans come with many great amenities that include a microwave, dishwasher, air conditioning and more. Many of our apartment homes also feature wood burning fireplaces, patios, and 9Ft ceilings, offering the perfect place to unwind. The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home, because Jefferson Place features great community amenities suited for your active lifestyle. Relax with family and friends by taking a dip in our shimmering swimming pool, walking our beautiful landscaped grounds or enjoying our wonderful clubhouse. Call or come by Jefferson Place and find out for yourself why our community is the only place to call home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.