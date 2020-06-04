All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like Jefferson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
Jefferson Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Jefferson Place

7975 N Jefferson Place Circle · (225) 307-8735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05D · Avail. Aug 6

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Unit 02C · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 51D · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Unit 23C · Avail. Aug 6

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Unit 19A · Avail. Sep 6

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
alarm system
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place. These spacious apartment homes are conveniently located minutes away from The Botanic Gardens, Baton Rouge Country Club, Bocage Village Shopping Center and Baton Rouge Community College. Jefferson Place offers three highly desirable, lavish floor plans that afford the best of comfort and elegance to meet any lifestyle. Our marvelous two and three bedroom floor plans come with many great amenities that include a microwave, dishwasher, air conditioning and more. Many of our apartment homes also feature wood burning fireplaces, patios, and 9Ft ceilings, offering the perfect place to unwind. The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home, because Jefferson Place features great community amenities suited for your active lifestyle. Relax with family and friends by taking a dip in our shimmering swimming pool, walking our beautiful landscaped grounds or enjoying our wonderful clubhouse. Call or come by Jefferson Place and find out for yourself why our community is the only place to call home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson Place have any available units?
Jefferson Place has 7 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Jefferson Place have?
Some of Jefferson Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson Place currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson Place is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson Place offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson Place offers parking.
Does Jefferson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jefferson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson Place have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson Place has a pool.
Does Jefferson Place have accessible units?
No, Jefferson Place does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Jefferson Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity