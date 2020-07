Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments courtyard e-payments package receiving

At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life. There should be a few words that come to mind when you think of our apartment communitys spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities, and first-rate customer service. How about quaint, comfortable, and inviting? With its continuous rhythm of energy and style, our expansive two, three, and four-bedroom apartment homes cater to those from all walks of life. Individual apartments include fully-equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, and stylish ceramic tile flooring. Some homes even provide a convenient washer and dryer, or we have an on-site laundry facility so you never have to make an unwanted journey to the laundromat again! Residents can also indulge in our shimmering swimming pool, serene gazebo, which is located in the center of our courtyard, or relaxing picnic area among our well-maintained grounds. Come home to Baton Rouges best address at Jefferson Arms Apartments.