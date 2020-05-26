All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like
Hidden Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
Hidden Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Hidden Pointe

11850 Wentling Ave · (225) 320-2231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Jones Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Jones Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-E2 · Avail. Aug 19

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-B2 · Avail. Aug 19

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit D-D5 · Avail. Jul 31

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit D-D2 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit I-I12 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We feature a secluded setting, modern dcor, and a wide array of recreational facilities and amenities to implement comfort, convenience, and entertainment. A lighted tennis court, a sparkling swimming pool, and a new children's playground are all included in a picturesque private courtyard area complete with covered cabanas, barbecue pits, tanning decks, and an elegant clubhouse. Best of all, Hidden Pointe Apartments is located mere minutes from major highways, shopping, and dining. Designed to meet the needs of a variety of lifestyles, Hidden Pointe Apartments offers three distinctive floor plans to satisfy the most discriminating tastes. Visit Hidden Pointe Apartments in Baton Rouge today, and you will find an enjoyable and affordable place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per Applicant
Deposit: $125 - $250 eDeposit Ins (Credit Based)
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: 65 lbs; No aggressive breeds or pets that may have a violent or dangerous disposition will be allowed. These include, but are not limited to, full-blooded or mixed Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Chow, American Staffordshire Terrier, and Dalmatian.
Cats
restrictions: Animals must not exceed the maximum weight limit of 65 pounds
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking.
Storage Details: Select Units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hidden Pointe have any available units?
Hidden Pointe has 7 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Pointe have?
Some of Hidden Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Pointe offers parking.
Does Hidden Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Pointe has a pool.
Does Hidden Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Hidden Pointe has accessible units.
Does Hidden Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 BedroomsBaton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly ApartmentsBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord EstatesJefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid CityDowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community CollegeLouisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical CollegeNicholls State University