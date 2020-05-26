Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground tennis court volleyball court

Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We feature a secluded setting, modern dcor, and a wide array of recreational facilities and amenities to implement comfort, convenience, and entertainment. A lighted tennis court, a sparkling swimming pool, and a new children's playground are all included in a picturesque private courtyard area complete with covered cabanas, barbecue pits, tanning decks, and an elegant clubhouse. Best of all, Hidden Pointe Apartments is located mere minutes from major highways, shopping, and dining. Designed to meet the needs of a variety of lifestyles, Hidden Pointe Apartments offers three distinctive floor plans to satisfy the most discriminating tastes. Visit Hidden Pointe Apartments in Baton Rouge today, and you will find an enjoyable and affordable place to call home.