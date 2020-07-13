All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like Citiscape at Essen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
Citiscape at Essen
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Citiscape at Essen

5010 Mancuso Ln · (225) 240-8606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
New Special Brand New Studios starting at $949, 1x1 $1078, 2x2 starting at $1124, 3x2 $1269
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10111 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 11105 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 11107 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citiscape at Essen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
We are now accepting in-person and Self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! • Brand New Studios starting at $919* • 2x2 starting at $1099* • 3x2 starting at $1184* We have designed Citiscape for the discerning individual who wants the comfort and friendliness of a charming neighborhood along with the conveniences that make life easier. Every feature amenity and floor plan is carefully thought out with the needs of you, considered first. Citiscape at Essen is close to it all, yet nestled in a private realm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-5 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly/ per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds per Greystar SOP. No weight limit. Please call our leasing office for more details
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citiscape at Essen have any available units?
Citiscape at Essen has 14 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Citiscape at Essen have?
Some of Citiscape at Essen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citiscape at Essen currently offering any rent specials?
Citiscape at Essen is offering the following rent specials: New Special Brand New Studios starting at $949, 1x1 $1078, 2x2 starting at $1124, 3x2 $1269
Is Citiscape at Essen pet-friendly?
Yes, Citiscape at Essen is pet friendly.
Does Citiscape at Essen offer parking?
Yes, Citiscape at Essen offers parking.
Does Citiscape at Essen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citiscape at Essen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citiscape at Essen have a pool?
Yes, Citiscape at Essen has a pool.
Does Citiscape at Essen have accessible units?
No, Citiscape at Essen does not have accessible units.
Does Citiscape at Essen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citiscape at Essen has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Citiscape at Essen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Copper Ridge
2080 N Lobdell Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity