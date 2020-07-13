Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit

We are now accepting in-person and Self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! • Brand New Studios starting at $919* • 2x2 starting at $1099* • 3x2 starting at $1184* We have designed Citiscape for the discerning individual who wants the comfort and friendliness of a charming neighborhood along with the conveniences that make life easier. Every feature amenity and floor plan is carefully thought out with the needs of you, considered first. Citiscape at Essen is close to it all, yet nestled in a private realm.