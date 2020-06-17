All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:52 AM

6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103

6212 Stumberg Lane · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
Location

6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Jones Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

parking
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Great Condo On Stumberg! - From your covered parking spots, you will be greeted with your private, fenced courtyard. Once inside you will find fresh, neutral paint and nice flooring. There is no carpet in this home! The living room has a fireplace and a door leading out to your front courtyard. The master has a vaulted celling and a closet with built ins.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 have any available units?
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 have?
Some of 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103's amenities include parking, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 does offer parking.
Does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
