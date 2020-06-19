4384 Stumberg Lane

Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital. Wonderful Quiet Community With Covered Parking and A fenced Patio! Must See! Water, Sewer& Garbage Included in the rent ! - Directions: COURSEY TO STUMBERG
Subdivision: MAISON ROUGE
2 BEDROOMS
2.5 BATHROOMS
1,186 SQ.FT.
RENT: $1,025.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1025.00
PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.00 NON REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY! SMALL PETS ONLY
REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT
Description:
Refrigerator Remains
Water, Sewer & Garbage included in the Rent
BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS
FENCED PATIO WITH STORAGE
2 CAR COVERED PARKING
(RLNE2883348)