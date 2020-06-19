All apartments in Baton Rouge
4384 Stumberg Lane

4384 Stumberg Lane · (225) 252-8645
Location

4384 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Jones Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4384 Stumberg Lane · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital. Wonderful Quiet Community With Covered Parking and A fenced Patio! Must See! Water, Sewer& Garbage Included in the rent ! - Directions: COURSEY TO STUMBERG
Subdivision: MAISON ROUGE

2 BEDROOMS
2.5 BATHROOMS
1,186 SQ.FT.

RENT: $1,025.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1025.00
PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.00 NON REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY! SMALL PETS ONLY
REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT

Description:
Refrigerator Remains
Water, Sewer & Garbage included in the Rent
BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS
FENCED PATIO WITH STORAGE
2 CAR COVERED PARKING

(RLNE2883348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4384 Stumberg Lane have any available units?
4384 Stumberg Lane has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4384 Stumberg Lane have?
Some of 4384 Stumberg Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4384 Stumberg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4384 Stumberg Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4384 Stumberg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4384 Stumberg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4384 Stumberg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4384 Stumberg Lane does offer parking.
Does 4384 Stumberg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4384 Stumberg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4384 Stumberg Lane have a pool?
No, 4384 Stumberg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4384 Stumberg Lane have accessible units?
No, 4384 Stumberg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4384 Stumberg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4384 Stumberg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
