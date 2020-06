Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA located in the heart of Mid-City. Recently renovated with laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Living area is spacious with a dining area and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with a Jack-and-Jill full bath. Apartment has a back patio perfect for grilling or relaxing with shade throughout the day and a partial privacy fence. Refrigerator included, w/d connections. Landlord pays water and sewer.