Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:48 PM

3101 Highland Road - 322

3101 Highland Road · (225) 687-0050
Location

3101 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Old South Baton Rouge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
ROOMMATE RENTAL - LEASE ONE PRIVATE BEDROOM - COMMON AREAS INCLUDE KITCHEN, DINNING ROOM, LAUNDRY AREA, 2 LIVING ROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SHARED - ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED .

Walk to class! Live steps from The Chimes, Smoothie King, lots of restaurants, shopping and campus!!! This top floor unit is easily accessed
from the elevator! The washer and dryer is in the condo, too! The complex is gated, has a beautiful pool area with brick walls curving behind palm trees, and the unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Electric, Internet, Water, sewer, trash collection included in rent.

Security deposit is $600 each

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Highland Road - 322 have any available units?
3101 Highland Road - 322 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Highland Road - 322 have?
Some of 3101 Highland Road - 322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Highland Road - 322 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Highland Road - 322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Highland Road - 322 pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Highland Road - 322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 3101 Highland Road - 322 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Highland Road - 322 offers parking.
Does 3101 Highland Road - 322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Highland Road - 322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Highland Road - 322 have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Highland Road - 322 has a pool.
Does 3101 Highland Road - 322 have accessible units?
No, 3101 Highland Road - 322 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Highland Road - 322 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Highland Road - 322 does not have units with dishwashers.
