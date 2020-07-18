3101 Highland Road - 322

Amenities
ROOMMATE RENTAL - LEASE ONE PRIVATE BEDROOM - COMMON AREAS INCLUDE KITCHEN, DINNING ROOM, LAUNDRY AREA, 2 LIVING ROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SHARED - ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED .
Walk to class! Live steps from The Chimes, Smoothie King, lots of restaurants, shopping and campus!!! This top floor unit is easily accessed
from the elevator! The washer and dryer is in the condo, too! The complex is gated, has a beautiful pool area with brick walls curving behind palm trees, and the unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Electric, Internet, Water, sewer, trash collection included in rent.
Security deposit is $600 each