3101 Highland Road - 322

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning elevator

ROOMMATE RENTAL - LEASE ONE PRIVATE BEDROOM - COMMON AREAS INCLUDE KITCHEN, DINNING ROOM, LAUNDRY AREA, 2 LIVING ROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SHARED - ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED .



Walk to class! Live steps from The Chimes, Smoothie King, lots of restaurants, shopping and campus!!! This top floor unit is easily accessed

from the elevator! The washer and dryer is in the condo, too! The complex is gated, has a beautiful pool area with brick walls curving behind palm trees, and the unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Electric, Internet, Water, sewer, trash collection included in rent.



Security deposit is $600 each