Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WALK TO LSU- LARGE 1 bedroom/1 bath

**Anyone living in the home MUST fill out an application to set up a showing.**

Rent $525/security deposit $525

All terracotta tile throughout, new cabinets with granite

Tenant pays for power- lease expires 5/31/21 then tenant has option to renew for 1 year

Pets welcome with no pet fee- no pit bull dogs

***RESPOND to this posting- to get an application to fill out. Anyone 18 or older living in the property will have to fill out an application individually, there is no application fee at this time. Once the applications are returned a showing will be set up****

8- One Bedroom Apartments

Mostly graduate students live here

VERY quiet area

Walk TO LSU

On the bus route