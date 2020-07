Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great Furnished 3 Bedroom Condo Blox at Brightside Close to LSU - Must see this 3 bedroom 2 Bath downstairs condo 1855 Brightside Dr. B1 at BLOX at Brightside.

This unit comes furnished and all utilities included except the Electric. The rent is $950 and deposit is $950.00 All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Gated community with a pool and health club. On the bus route and conveniently located to restaurants and shopping. Call today to view this Condo!



(RLNE4884230)