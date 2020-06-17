All apartments in Baton Rouge
1512 Green Oak Drive
1512 Green Oak Drive

1512 Green Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Green Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
North Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home is impeccably clean and includes a nicely updated kitchen and bathroom. New fridge just installed! Plus you'll have plenty of space with a side yard and huge back & front yard.

TIPS & TRICKS to a successful leasing experience with Sage Property Management!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies to view all of the homes that are available at this time, along with more detailed information.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Visit our website at www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies , then find the property you are interested in. Click ‘View Details’ to see exact details on how to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access at your convenience.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies , then find the property you are interested in and click ‘Apply Now.’ The application fee is $35 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application. There are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries; please be patient. We have a “no bullying” policy and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Our rental criteria is a scoring calculation based on the applicant’s criminal history, eviction history, rent to income ratio, credit score, and payment history. Sage Property Management operates in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act, as well as all state and local fair housing and civil rights laws. We do not discriminate any person based on race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sex, familial status, handicap, disability, veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable state or local laws.

PETS: Most of our properties will consider pets on a case by case basis. An additional pet application must be submitted for each pet. Approved pets will be allowed with additional deposits and fees. For more information on our pet policy, visit www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies and click ‘View Details’ for the property you are interested in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Green Oak Drive have any available units?
1512 Green Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Green Oak Drive have?
Some of 1512 Green Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Green Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Green Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Green Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Green Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Green Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 1512 Green Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Green Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Green Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Green Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Green Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Green Oak Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1512 Green Oak Drive has accessible units.
Does 1512 Green Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Green Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
