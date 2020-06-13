148 Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA📍
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 3
Look for Good Deals : The city is growing at a fantastic pace, and lucky for you, new construction and building projects are managing to keep up. This means that finding an apartment shouldn’t be too daunting of a task, and since there are plenty to choose from, many complexes are waiving application fees or offering specials. Don’t be afraid to name your price – the worst they can say is no.
Beat the Heat : You may be aware that Baton Rouge is located in the southern part of the United States. You may also be aware that the south can get hot. And I mean, hot. Baton Rouge is classified as a humid, subtropical climate. In layman’s terms, this means mild winters (woohoo!) and hot, humid summers (boo). Having air conditioning in your apartment is a huge benefit. Having a pool at your apartment is an even huger benefit.
Ready to start narrowing down the zip codes? Here’s a brief outline of some of the most promising (or most avoidable) locations to hang your southern hat.
Downtown: Although the downtown area is a popular destination for nightlife and entertainment, not many people actually live here. Construction on condominiums in this area is starting to pick up, but the rent can get a little pricey.
Spanish Town: One of the oldest neighborhoods in Baton Rouge, it’s also one of the hippest places to live. Home to a diverse population of free thinkers, Spanish Town also hosts the largest Mardi Gras parade in the city each year, so you know these residents like to get down.
Mid City: Known as an “artsy” neighborhood, an eclectic group of people call this place home. Due to several urban renewal projects, Mid City has generated an increased amount of interest of late and is an up-and-coming area of Baton Rouge.
LSU: Baton Rouge is home to the beloved Louisiana State University, who’s students all reside in the LSU / Lakeshore area. Although the bars and restaurants are hopping and the lakeshore itself offers many exercise options (walking, running and biking), the population is predominantly young college kids…so take that however you’d like.
Getting accustomed to the Capital Area’s notorious congestion and traffic woes might be one of the hardest parts of living in this bustling city. Baton Rouge ranked 33rd (1 being the worst) in a 2008 INRIX study of the most congested cities, but it actually “earned” the second-highest ranking in terms of ratio of population to congestion. In summary, prepare to spend a lot of time sitting in your car. Most of the traffic problems are probably due to the fact that 99% of residents drive a personal car to work. Public transportation is hard to find in Baton Rouge, apart from the Capital Area Transit System (CATS), which is helpful if you’re traveling along bus routes. One of the most helpful hints we can give you on your apartment search is to consider your commute time to work. Most of the traffic is heading west in the morning (into downtown), while evening commuting nightmares would occur when heading east. So living close to your place of business could be the best decision you ever made! Besides using our website, of course.
We wish you the best of luck wherever you are on your apartment hunting journey, may the real estate force be with you!
June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month
Baton Rouge rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baton Rouge stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Baton Rouge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Baton Rouge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Baton Rouge, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baton Rouge is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Baton Rouge's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Baton Rouge.
- While rents in Baton Rouge fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baton Rouge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Baton Rouge.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Baton Rouge’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Baton Rouge renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...
Here’s how Baton Rouge ranks on:
Apartment List has released Baton Rouge’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Baton Rouge renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."
Key Findings in Baton Rouge include the following:
- Baton Rouge renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Baton Rouge were jobs and career opportunities and pet-friendliness, which both received B- grades.
- The areas of concern to Baton Rouge renters are commute time, weather and public transit, which all received scores of F.
- Baton Rouge did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities like Atlanta (B), New Orleans (B), Charleston (A-) and Columbia (B-).
- Baton Rouge did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Houston (B+), San Francisco (B+) and Boston (A).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.