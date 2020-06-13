148 Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Ready to start narrowing down the zip codes? Here’s a brief outline of some of the most promising (or most avoidable) locations to hang your southern hat.

Downtown: Although the downtown area is a popular destination for nightlife and entertainment, not many people actually live here. Construction on condominiums in this area is starting to pick up, but the rent can get a little pricey.

Spanish Town: One of the oldest neighborhoods in Baton Rouge, it’s also one of the hippest places to live. Home to a diverse population of free thinkers, Spanish Town also hosts the largest Mardi Gras parade in the city each year, so you know these residents like to get down.

Mid City: Known as an “artsy” neighborhood, an eclectic group of people call this place home. Due to several urban renewal projects, Mid City has generated an increased amount of interest of late and is an up-and-coming area of Baton Rouge.

LSU: Baton Rouge is home to the beloved Louisiana State University, who’s students all reside in the LSU / Lakeshore area. Although the bars and restaurants are hopping and the lakeshore itself offers many exercise options (walking, running and biking), the population is predominantly young college kids…so take that however you’d like.