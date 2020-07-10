All apartments in Baker
3304 Grant Street

Location

3304 Grant Street, Baker, LA 70714
Baker

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision.

This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet). There is an open floor plan kitchen/nook/family room. The kitchen is equipped with new cabinets, gas range/oven, and dishwasher.
The family room features a large bay window.

Amenities include: carport, fenced yard, corner lot, storage shed, 2 inch wood blinds throughout, laundry room with washer/dryer connections

Must see to appreciate

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Grant Street have any available units?
3304 Grant Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3304 Grant Street have?
Some of 3304 Grant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Grant Street offers parking.
Does 3304 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 3304 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 3304 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
