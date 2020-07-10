3304 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision.



This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet). There is an open floor plan kitchen/nook/family room. The kitchen is equipped with new cabinets, gas range/oven, and dishwasher.

The family room features a large bay window.



Amenities include: carport, fenced yard, corner lot, storage shed, 2 inch wood blinds throughout, laundry room with washer/dryer connections



Must see to appreciate



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.