Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking

Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms. Upstairs has 9 private offices, beautiful kitchen, bathrooms, laundry hookups and conference room with an amazing view! Minutes to downtown and French Quarter, and parking! SO much bang for the buck!