Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly & Plaquemine with easy access to I-10. Located just minutes from the largest petrochemical plants in Louisiana and less than 10 miles from downtown Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University. Sweetwater will offer amenities that this area has never seen. Residents will enjoy a grand clubhouse with coffee bar, pool with baja shelf, grilling areas, a large fitness center, game room with billiards and much more! Our sophisticated design continues through the interior of our homes with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring throughout, subway style backsplash and more! Beyond our endless amenities and brilliant interiors is the core of what we do...provide a lifestyle for our residents. We treat our residents like family and take every opportunity to go beyond their expectations. Visit us today and experience a new way of living in West Baton Rouge!