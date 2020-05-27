Sugar Mill II

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym business center carport internet access internet cafe media room

The Newest LUXURY Community in West Baton Rouge is located only a few miles from Downtown Baton Rouge and LSU Campus. Enjoy a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Executive Business Center, Resort-Style Swimming Pool, and all the comforts of 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding in the Living and Dining room, Built-In Microwaves and Kitchen Pantries, Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms, and Washer and Dryers in each Apartment Home. Call today to reserve your new home!