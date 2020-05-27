All apartments in Addis
Addis, LA
Sugar Mill II
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:09 AM

Sugar Mill II

Open Now until 6pm
6795 Belle Vale Drive · (225) 749-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6795 Belle Vale Drive, Addis, LA 70710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugar Mill II.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
business center
carport
internet access
internet cafe
media room
The Newest LUXURY Community in West Baton Rouge is located only a few miles from Downtown Baton Rouge and LSU Campus. Enjoy a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Executive Business Center, Resort-Style Swimming Pool, and all the comforts of 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding in the Living and Dining room, Built-In Microwaves and Kitchen Pantries, Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms, and Washer and Dryers in each Apartment Home. Call today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-10, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: false.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugar Mill II have any available units?
Sugar Mill II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addis, LA.
What amenities does Sugar Mill II have?
Some of Sugar Mill II's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugar Mill II currently offering any rent specials?
Sugar Mill II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sugar Mill II pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugar Mill II is pet friendly.
Does Sugar Mill II offer parking?
Yes, Sugar Mill II offers parking.
Does Sugar Mill II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sugar Mill II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugar Mill II have a pool?
Yes, Sugar Mill II has a pool.
Does Sugar Mill II have accessible units?
No, Sugar Mill II does not have accessible units.
Does Sugar Mill II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sugar Mill II has units with dishwashers.
Does Sugar Mill II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sugar Mill II has units with air conditioning.
