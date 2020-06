Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully renovated home in Woodland Hills neighborhood! It has hardwood floors through out, newer windows and an amazing living space upstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a very spacious den and a full bath. Downstairs you will find two bedrooms with a full bathroom. Off the large covered deck you have a detached two car garage and a partially fenced in yard. This home is in a wonderful area in Middletown and is within walking distance to Eastern High School and Hite Elementary. ** Small pets allowed for an additional fee**



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Deposits: $1,650.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.