Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 online portal

Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the stunning view of the Kentucky countryside or take a quick drive to shopping, dining and entertainment. You'll love our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans as well as the convenience of being 6 minutes from downtown Cincinnati and all major highways. It's all waiting for you at Vista Pointe!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1884485)