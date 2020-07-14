All apartments in Wilder
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Vista Pointe

120 Vista Pointe Drive · (513) 666-5491
Location

120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY 41071
Wilder

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 80 Vista Pointe Drive Apt. 80B · Avail. Aug 1

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40 Vista Pointe Dr Apt 40A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
online portal
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the stunning view of the Kentucky countryside or take a quick drive to shopping, dining and entertainment. You'll love our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans as well as the convenience of being 6 minutes from downtown Cincinnati and all major highways. It's all waiting for you at Vista Pointe!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1884485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300 - One Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Private storage area off balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Pointe have any available units?
Vista Pointe has 2 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vista Pointe have?
Some of Vista Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Pointe pet-friendly?
No, Vista Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilder.
Does Vista Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Vista Pointe offers parking.
Does Vista Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Vista Pointe has a pool.
Does Vista Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Vista Pointe has accessible units.
Does Vista Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Vista Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vista Pointe has units with air conditioning.
