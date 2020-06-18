All apartments in Vine Grove
216 Blue Ridge Way

216 Blue Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

216 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY 40175

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Come tour this lovely ranch home with a full finished basement. Property has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on main level. Basement has large family room, bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting area.

(RLNE3424472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have any available units?
216 Blue Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vine Grove, KY.
What amenities does 216 Blue Ridge Way have?
Some of 216 Blue Ridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Blue Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
216 Blue Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Blue Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 216 Blue Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vine Grove.
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 216 Blue Ridge Way does offer parking.
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Blue Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 216 Blue Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 216 Blue Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Blue Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Blue Ridge Way has units with air conditioning.
