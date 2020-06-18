Come tour this lovely ranch home with a full finished basement. Property has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on main level. Basement has large family room, bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting area.
(RLNE3424472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 Blue Ridge Way have any available units?
216 Blue Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vine Grove, KY.
What amenities does 216 Blue Ridge Way have?
Some of 216 Blue Ridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Blue Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
216 Blue Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.