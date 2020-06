Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Available 07/20/20 Room for your whole family!!! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 5 bedroom house! The main level of the house is spacious and features a open concept main area with vaulted ceilings. Split floor plan has master suite on one side of the house with large master bedroom and 2 walk in closets and 2 other bedrooms and bathroom on the other side of living area. Very nicely finished walkout basement has large playroom/game room/craft room as well as a family room plus 2 additional bedrooms that have lots of natural daylight. Outside you will find a nice size fenced backyard as well as a 12x16 deck and 12x16 patio.



All of this located less than 10 minute drive to Fort Knox main gate.



Property will be available around the 20th of July.



(RLNE5779391)