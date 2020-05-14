All apartments in Vine Grove
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

183 Creekvale Dr

183 Creekvale Drive · (270) 351-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

183 Creekvale Drive, Vine Grove, KY 40175

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Available on August 1! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 4-5 bedroom house with 3.5 bathrooms. On the main level of the house you will find living room, formal dining area, large eat in kitchen, half bathroom and laundry area. Upstairs there is a master bedroom with attached bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. In the finished basement you will find a family room, bedroom and full bathroom. There is also an attached 2 car garage to park your vehicles.

(RLNE5598624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Creekvale Dr have any available units?
183 Creekvale Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 183 Creekvale Dr have?
Some of 183 Creekvale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Creekvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
183 Creekvale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Creekvale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Creekvale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 183 Creekvale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 183 Creekvale Dr does offer parking.
Does 183 Creekvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Creekvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Creekvale Dr have a pool?
No, 183 Creekvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 183 Creekvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 183 Creekvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Creekvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Creekvale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Creekvale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 183 Creekvale Dr has units with air conditioning.
