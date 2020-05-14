183 Creekvale Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Available 08/01/20 Available on August 1! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 4-5 bedroom house with 3.5 bathrooms. On the main level of the house you will find living room, formal dining area, large eat in kitchen, half bathroom and laundry area. Upstairs there is a master bedroom with attached bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. In the finished basement you will find a family room, bedroom and full bathroom. There is also an attached 2 car garage to park your vehicles.



(RLNE5598624)