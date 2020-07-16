2044 Holderness Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

For Lease in the Hempsteade Community, Gray/Ryle Schools, Nice 4,400 SqFt Home located on a Culdesac St, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Finished Lower Level features a Large Family room with Wet Bar & additional room can be used as a 5th Bedroom or Office, Garage Holds 3 Cars, Fenced Level yard, Patio, Front Covered Porch, Granite Island Kitchen Fully Equipped, 2nd Floor Laundry fully equipped, Large Master Bedroom has Deluxe Ultra adjoining Bath, within walking distance to Community Pool, Fishing Pond & Park....Apply Online: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1084976