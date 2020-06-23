510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

*** This unit has ALL Utilities INCLUDED. Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash, WIFI, EVERYTHING**



Sorry for all the bold font, but some people look at the price and not realize what it is. The actual cost of this unit is $545 with $150 / month in set utility prices.



This unit has two bedrooms, each having a small closet. The entrance area doubles as the living room. The bathroom has a stand up shower, no bath. The kitchen has an area for a table for eating in. This unit is on the 2nd floor with lots and lots of windows and sunlight. There are no laundry hookups.



There is a little deck outside the entrance door.



The unit has central heat, but A/C is currently provided by window units; which are included.



It is Pet friendly with an extra deposit & $25 per month. However, the pet must be small as this is an apartment, not a whole house.



I do not have new pictures yet, but the entrance and the kitchen are having their linoleum removed and new tile floors installed. This unit is also getting a shared upgrade by us installing a new high efficiency gas furnace for really warm heat and cheaper utility cost for the tenants.