Somerset, KY
510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6

510 East Mount Vernon Street · (859) 428-7404
Location

510 East Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
*** This unit has ALL Utilities INCLUDED. Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash, WIFI, EVERYTHING**

Sorry for all the bold font, but some people look at the price and not realize what it is. The actual cost of this unit is $545 with $150 / month in set utility prices.

This unit has two bedrooms, each having a small closet. The entrance area doubles as the living room. The bathroom has a stand up shower, no bath. The kitchen has an area for a table for eating in. This unit is on the 2nd floor with lots and lots of windows and sunlight. There are no laundry hookups.

There is a little deck outside the entrance door.

The unit has central heat, but A/C is currently provided by window units; which are included.

It is Pet friendly with an extra deposit & $25 per month. However, the pet must be small as this is an apartment, not a whole house.

I do not have new pictures yet, but the entrance and the kitchen are having their linoleum removed and new tile floors installed. This unit is also getting a shared upgrade by us installing a new high efficiency gas furnace for really warm heat and cheaper utility cost for the tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have any available units?
510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset, KY.
What amenities does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have?
Some of 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 currently offering any rent specials?
510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 is pet friendly.
Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 offer parking?
No, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 does not offer parking.
Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have a pool?
No, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 does not have a pool.
Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have accessible units?
No, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 East Mount Vernon Street, APT 6 has units with air conditioning.
