279 Driftwood Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:50 PM

279 Driftwood Drive

279 Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

279 Driftwood Drive, Shepherdsville, KY 40165

AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
279 Driftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shepherdsville, KY.
Is 279 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
279 Driftwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shepherdsville.
Does 279 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 279 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 279 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Driftwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Driftwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
