Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Midland Townhomes

452 Midland Boulevard · (502) 414-0040
Location

452 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY 40065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-500 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5-511 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midland Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 - 2BR
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Midland Townhomes have any available units?
Midland Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Midland Townhomes have?
Some of Midland Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midland Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Midland Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midland Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Midland Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Midland Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Midland Townhomes offers parking.
Does Midland Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midland Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midland Townhomes have a pool?
No, Midland Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Midland Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Midland Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Midland Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midland Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Midland Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Midland Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

