Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
Midland Townhomes
452 Midland Boulevard
·
(502) 414-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
452 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY 40065
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 4-500 · Avail. now
$700
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft
Unit 5-511 · Avail. now
$700
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midland Townhomes.
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee:
$40 per applicant
Deposit:
$500.00 - 2BR
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Midland Townhomes have any available units?
Midland Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Midland Townhomes have?
Some of Midland Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Midland Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Midland Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midland Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Midland Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Midland Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Midland Townhomes offers parking.
Does Midland Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midland Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midland Townhomes have a pool?
No, Midland Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Midland Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Midland Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Midland Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midland Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Midland Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Midland Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
