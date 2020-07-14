All apartments in Shelbyville
Cedargate Apartments (KY)
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Cedargate Apartments (KY)

Open Now until 6pm
310 Midland Boulevard · (502) 289-1624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

310 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY 40065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedargate Apartments (KY).

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
playground
Cedargate Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Shelbyville, Cedargate Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Cedargate Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet
community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Shelbyville.

Shelbyville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Cedargate Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Shelbyville has to offer. The most desirable
restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Cedargate Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $120
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have any available units?
Cedargate Apartments (KY) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelbyville, KY.
What amenities does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have?
Some of Cedargate Apartments (KY)'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedargate Apartments (KY) currently offering any rent specials?
Cedargate Apartments (KY) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedargate Apartments (KY) pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedargate Apartments (KY) is pet friendly.
Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) offer parking?
Yes, Cedargate Apartments (KY) offers parking.
Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedargate Apartments (KY) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have a pool?
Yes, Cedargate Apartments (KY) has a pool.
Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have accessible units?
No, Cedargate Apartments (KY) does not have accessible units.
Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedargate Apartments (KY) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cedargate Apartments (KY) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedargate Apartments (KY) has units with air conditioning.
