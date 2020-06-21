Great House in Hunting Creek Estates - Pictures Coming Soon!!!! Hardwood Floors. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room, Screened in Private Rear Porch, Finished Basement, Huge Back Yard, 3 Car Garage.
(RLNE5835115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8400 Westover Dr. have any available units?
8400 Westover Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prospect, KY.
What amenities does 8400 Westover Dr. have?
Some of 8400 Westover Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Westover Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Westover Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.