All apartments in Prospect
Find more places like 8400 Westover Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prospect, KY
/
8400 Westover Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8400 Westover Dr.

8400 Westover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prospect
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8400 Westover Drive, Prospect, KY 40059
Prospect

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great House in Hunting Creek Estates - Pictures Coming Soon!!!! Hardwood Floors. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room, Screened in Private Rear Porch, Finished Basement, Huge Back Yard, 3 Car Garage.

(RLNE5835115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Westover Dr. have any available units?
8400 Westover Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prospect, KY.
What amenities does 8400 Westover Dr. have?
Some of 8400 Westover Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Westover Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Westover Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Westover Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8400 Westover Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prospect.
Does 8400 Westover Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8400 Westover Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8400 Westover Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 Westover Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Westover Dr. have a pool?
No, 8400 Westover Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8400 Westover Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8400 Westover Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Westover Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 Westover Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8400 Westover Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8400 Westover Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way
Prospect, KY 40059

Similar Pages

Prospect 1 BedroomsProspect 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Prospect 3 BedroomsProspect Apartments with Garage
Prospect Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INShively, KY
Elizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College