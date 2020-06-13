Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pewee Valley, KY
/
7100 W. Hwy 22
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7100 W. Hwy 22
7100 Ballardsville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7100 Ballardsville Road, Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family home in Oldham County - Property Id: 40897
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40897
Property Id 40897
(RLNE5827712)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have any available units?
7100 W. Hwy 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pewee Valley, KY
.
What amenities does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have?
Some of 7100 W. Hwy 22's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7100 W. Hwy 22 currently offering any rent specials?
7100 W. Hwy 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 W. Hwy 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 W. Hwy 22 is pet friendly.
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 offer parking?
No, 7100 W. Hwy 22 does not offer parking.
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 W. Hwy 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have a pool?
No, 7100 W. Hwy 22 does not have a pool.
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have accessible units?
No, 7100 W. Hwy 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 W. Hwy 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 W. Hwy 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 W. Hwy 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
