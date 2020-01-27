Amenities

The Woods of Park HillsProperty Address

1002 Parkvale Ct.

Park Hills, KY 41011

Available: Now Offered By

CATS Management.

513-383-5579 (Voice or Text)

Please visit our website at

WWW.WOODSOFPARKHILLS.COMDescription



The Woods of Park Hills is quiet community in a wooded area, nestled near the 600 acre Devou Park located in upscale Park Hills, Kentucky. Located only minutes from downtown Cincinnati, Covington and Mainstrasse Village This two (2) bedroom apartment offers a full kitchen with dishwasher, balcony, off-street parking, central air and heat, with a park-like setting. This apartment has been updated with hardwood floors, ungraded kitchen, and bathroom. A great apartment only minutes from downtown and the 600-acre Devou Park. Please CALL or TEXT us at 513-383-5579 or visit For more information on our properties, amenities, and the surrounding area please CALL or TEXT us at 513-383-5579 or visit our website at: WWW.WOODSOFPARKHILLS.COM



Features & Amenities



Washer/Dryer: On site

Ample off-street parking

Air Conditioning

Hardwood Floors

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Pantry

Private Balcony

and much more

Details



Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.0BA

Square Feet: 750

Rental Terms



Rent: $750.00

Min. Lease: 12 Months

Min. $3000 monthly income

Security Deposit: $398.00

No previous evictions

No vouchers

No section 8

Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Small dogs allowed