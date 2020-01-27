Amenities
The Woods of Park HillsProperty Address
1002 Parkvale Ct.
Park Hills, KY 41011
Available: Now Offered By
CATS Management.
513-383-5579 (Voice or Text)
Please visit our website at
WWW.WOODSOFPARKHILLS.COMDescription
The Woods of Park Hills is quiet community in a wooded area, nestled near the 600 acre Devou Park located in upscale Park Hills, Kentucky. Located only minutes from downtown Cincinnati, Covington and Mainstrasse Village This two (2) bedroom apartment offers a full kitchen with dishwasher, balcony, off-street parking, central air and heat, with a park-like setting. This apartment has been updated with hardwood floors, ungraded kitchen, and bathroom. A great apartment only minutes from downtown and the 600-acre Devou Park. Please CALL or TEXT us at 513-383-5579 or visit For more information on our properties, amenities, and the surrounding area please CALL or TEXT us at 513-383-5579 or visit our website at: WWW.WOODSOFPARKHILLS.COM
Features & Amenities
Washer/Dryer: On site
Ample off-street parking
Air Conditioning
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Pantry
Private Balcony
and much more
Details
Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.0BA
Square Feet: 750
Rental Terms
Rent: $750.00
Min. Lease: 12 Months
Min. $3000 monthly income
Security Deposit: $398.00
No previous evictions
No vouchers
No section 8
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed