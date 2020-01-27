All apartments in Park Hills
1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills
1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills

1002 Parkvale Court · (513) 383-5579
Location

1002 Parkvale Court, Park Hills, KY 41011
Park Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The Woods of Park HillsProperty Address
1002 Parkvale Ct.
Park Hills, KY 41011
Available: Now Offered By
CATS Management.
513-383-5579 (Voice or Text)
Please visit our website at
WWW.WOODSOFPARKHILLS.COMDescription

The Woods of Park Hills is quiet community in a wooded area, nestled near the 600 acre Devou Park located in upscale Park Hills, Kentucky. Located only minutes from downtown Cincinnati, Covington and Mainstrasse Village This two (2) bedroom apartment offers a full kitchen with dishwasher, balcony, off-street parking, central air and heat, with a park-like setting. This apartment has been updated with hardwood floors, ungraded kitchen, and bathroom. A great apartment only minutes from downtown and the 600-acre Devou Park. Please CALL or TEXT us at 513-383-5579 or visit For more information on our properties, amenities, and the surrounding area please CALL or TEXT us at 513-383-5579 or visit our website at: WWW.WOODSOFPARKHILLS.COM

Features & Amenities

Washer/Dryer: On site
Ample off-street parking
Air Conditioning
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Pantry
Private Balcony
and much more
Details

Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.0BA
Square Feet: 750
Rental Terms

Rent: $750.00
Min. Lease: 12 Months
Min. $3000 monthly income
Security Deposit: $398.00
No previous evictions
No vouchers
No section 8
Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have any available units?
1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Park Hills, KY.
What amenities does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have?
Some of 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills does offer parking.
Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have a pool?
No, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have accessible units?
No, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills has units with air conditioning.
