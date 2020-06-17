All apartments in Oak Grove
Oak Grove, KY
214 Pappy Dr
214 Pappy Dr

214 Pappy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

214 Pappy Drive, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home Featuring An Spacious Living Room and Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom Suite Boasts a Master Bathroom and Secondary Bedrooms Offering Adequate Space for Your Own Personal Decorating Style. Completing This Home is a Two Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Pappy Dr have any available units?
214 Pappy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
Is 214 Pappy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
214 Pappy Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Pappy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 214 Pappy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 214 Pappy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 214 Pappy Dr does offer parking.
Does 214 Pappy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Pappy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Pappy Dr have a pool?
No, 214 Pappy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 214 Pappy Dr have accessible units?
No, 214 Pappy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Pappy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Pappy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Pappy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Pappy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
