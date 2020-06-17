Cozy Home Featuring An Spacious Living Room and Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom Suite Boasts a Master Bathroom and Secondary Bedrooms Offering Adequate Space for Your Own Personal Decorating Style. Completing This Home is a Two Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Pappy Dr have any available units?
214 Pappy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
Is 214 Pappy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
214 Pappy Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.