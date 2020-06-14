28 Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nicholasville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Last updated June 14
$
11 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated June 14
46 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$973
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$783
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$729
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14
27 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated June 14
35 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Last updated June 14
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Nicholasville
Last updated June 14
$
17 Units Available
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Last updated June 14
$
17 Units Available
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$808
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
Last updated June 14
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Last updated June 14
31 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$711
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Last updated June 14
$
10 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Nicholasville, KY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nicholasville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

