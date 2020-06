Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.

Located just 4.5 miles and 8 short minutes from Northern Kentucky University, this 3-Story House is perfect for 5 college students looking to save on expenses compared to student housing. Per student rent is just $400 per month for 5 students. Utilities NOT included. House is located 1 Block from free off-street parking.