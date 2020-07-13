All apartments in Murray
Murray, KY
78 Welch Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

78 Welch Dr

78 Welch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

78 Welch Dr, Murray, KY 42071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
3 Bed, 2 Bath. All appliances included. Rent includes the following utilities: water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required. For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. For an appointment outside this time or for more information call/text 270-293-1200 (Ryan). Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December. Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Welch Dr have any available units?
78 Welch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murray, KY.
What amenities does 78 Welch Dr have?
Some of 78 Welch Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Welch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
78 Welch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Welch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Welch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 78 Welch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 78 Welch Dr offers parking.
Does 78 Welch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Welch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Welch Dr have a pool?
No, 78 Welch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 78 Welch Dr have accessible units?
No, 78 Welch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Welch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Welch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Welch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78 Welch Dr has units with air conditioning.
