1808 Doran Rd. S.

For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th Street, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. For more information contact 270-753-9999.



Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December.



Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.