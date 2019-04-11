All apartments in Murray
Find more places like 1808 Doran Rd. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murray, KY
/
1808 Doran Rd. S.
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:08 AM

1808 Doran Rd. S.

1808 Doran Road South · (270) 753-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1808 Doran Road South, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th Street, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. For more information contact 270-753-9999.

Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December.

Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. have any available units?
1808 Doran Rd. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murray, KY.
Is 1808 Doran Rd. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Doran Rd. S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Doran Rd. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Doran Rd. S. is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. offer parking?
No, 1808 Doran Rd. S. does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Doran Rd. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. have a pool?
No, 1808 Doran Rd. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. have accessible units?
No, 1808 Doran Rd. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Doran Rd. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Doran Rd. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Doran Rd. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1808 Doran Rd. S.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Martin, TN
Paducah, KY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity