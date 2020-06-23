All apartments in Murray
Find more places like 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murray, KY
/
1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4

1407 Poplar Street · (270) 293-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1407 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Gorgeous new apartments available now! In the heart of the city, one block from MSU, walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, coffee shops, city schools.... Ultra energy efficient, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled showers, all appliances. Locally owned and managed by MSU alum. Directly behind the bowling alley on Poplar Street. Walk out your apartment and be on campus in 2 minutes! Sign up now and be the first to live in the nicest homes in Murray.
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Laundry room, Wheelchair access, Parking, Fitness center

Fitness center, Parking
Gorgeous new apartments available now! In the heart of the city, one block from MSU, walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, coffee shops, city schools.... Ultra energy efficient, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled showers, all appliances. Locally owned and managed by MSU alum. Directly behind the bowling alley on Poplar Street. Walk out your apartment and be on campus in 2 minutes! Sign up now and be the first to live in the nicest homes in Murray.
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have any available units?
1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have?
Some of 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 offers parking.
Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have a pool?
No, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have accessible units?
Yes, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 has accessible units.
Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Martin, TN
Paducah, KY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity