Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Muldraugh
Find more places like
207 S Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Muldraugh, KY
/
207 S Main Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:10 PM
Find Out More
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 S Main Street
207 South Main Street
·
(270) 422-7970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
207 South Main Street, Muldraugh, KY 40155
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$700
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 207 S Main Street have any available units?
207 S Main Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 207 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 S Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Muldraugh
.
Does 207 S Main Street offer parking?
No, 207 S Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 S Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Jefferson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Louisville, KY
Jeffersonville, IN
New Albany, IN
Clarksville, IN
Lyndon, KY
Radcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KY
Prospect, KY
Jeffersontown, KY
Vine Grove, KY
Shively, KY
Apartments Near Colleges
Bellarmine University
University of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
Spalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College