207 S Main Street.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:10 PM

207 S Main Street

207 South Main Street · (270) 422-7970
Location

207 South Main Street, Muldraugh, KY 40155

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 207 S Main Street have any available units?
207 S Main Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 S Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Muldraugh.
Does 207 S Main Street offer parking?
No, 207 S Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 S Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 S Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

