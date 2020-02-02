All apartments in Mount Washington
Find more places like 156 John Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Washington, KY
/
156 John Court
Last updated February 2 2020 at 4:10 PM

156 John Court

156 Billiken Court · (502) 276-2929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

156 Billiken Court, Mount Washington, KY 40047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 John Court have any available units?
156 John Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 156 John Court currently offering any rent specials?
156 John Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 John Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 John Court is pet friendly.
Does 156 John Court offer parking?
No, 156 John Court does not offer parking.
Does 156 John Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 John Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 John Court have a pool?
No, 156 John Court does not have a pool.
Does 156 John Court have accessible units?
No, 156 John Court does not have accessible units.
Does 156 John Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 John Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 John Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 John Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 156 John Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INShelbyville, KYFrankfort, KY
Lyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KYHarrodsburg, KYShively, KY
Elizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity