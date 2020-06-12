All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:08 PM

12505 Townepark Way #201

12505 Townepark Way · (502) 882-0763
Location

12505 Townepark Way, Middletown, KY 40243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Another great listing from Kentuckiana Property Management! Corner, top floor unit, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and extremely clean! Dont miss out on this Incredible value for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with 1090sqft. Water/sewer and trash included! Located in the heart of Middletown close to shopping, entertainment and expressways. Newer construction building with ample parking. Open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, every condo comes with a private patio and storage closet. Great roommate layout or to downsize and SAVE! Call us today for better living tomorrow!
Professionally managed by Kentuckiana Property Management. No open/current bankruptcy or foreclosure, owe previous landlord or apartment community. This home is NOT Section 8 Approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have any available units?
12505 Townepark Way #201 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have?
Some of 12505 Townepark Way #201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 Townepark Way #201 currently offering any rent specials?
12505 Townepark Way #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 Townepark Way #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12505 Townepark Way #201 is pet friendly.
Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 offer parking?
Yes, 12505 Townepark Way #201 does offer parking.
Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12505 Townepark Way #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have a pool?
No, 12505 Townepark Way #201 does not have a pool.
Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have accessible units?
No, 12505 Townepark Way #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12505 Townepark Way #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12505 Townepark Way #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12505 Townepark Way #201 has units with air conditioning.
