12505 Townepark Way #201

Another great listing from Kentuckiana Property Management! Corner, top floor unit, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and extremely clean! Dont miss out on this Incredible value for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with 1090sqft. Water/sewer and trash included! Located in the heart of Middletown close to shopping, entertainment and expressways. Newer construction building with ample parking. Open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, every condo comes with a private patio and storage closet. Great roommate layout or to downsize and SAVE! Call us today for better living tomorrow!

Professionally managed by Kentuckiana Property Management. No open/current bankruptcy or foreclosure, owe previous landlord or apartment community. This home is NOT Section 8 Approved.