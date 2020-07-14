All apartments in Madisonville
Madisonville, KY
Willow Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Willow Run

901 Princeton Road · (270) 201-5584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

901 Princeton Road, Madisonville, KY 42431

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0203 · Avail. now

$535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$644

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. now

$644

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Run.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Willow Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Madisonville, Willow Run Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Willow Run Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Madisonville.

Madisonville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Willow Run Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Madisonville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Willow Run Apa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month ($200 premium), 6 months ($100 premium), 12 months, 24 months ($10 premium)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: 100 admin, 100 holding fee (subtracted from deposit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Run have any available units?
Willow Run has 4 units available starting at $535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willow Run have?
Some of Willow Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Run currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Run is pet friendly.
Does Willow Run offer parking?
Yes, Willow Run offers parking.
Does Willow Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Run have a pool?
No, Willow Run does not have a pool.
Does Willow Run have accessible units?
No, Willow Run does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Run have units with dishwashers?
No, Willow Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Willow Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willow Run has units with air conditioning.
